What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

FORSYTH — A Forsyth caregiver was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a seven-week-old child. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on May 17 to an in-home daycare located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth regarding an unresponsive child. The first responders located the child and immediately transported her to a local hospital where she died later that night, according the sheriff's department.
Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.
A planned clemency hearing for a convicted Central Illinois murderer has been postponed following objections from the victim’s family and others. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board had been scheduled to hear a petition Wednesday from Robert Turner, who had been convicted in the 1980s rape and killing of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney, a former Springfield resident who was murdered while on a visit to Macoupin County. Relatives of the girl objected when they learned the hearing had been scheduled without notice to the family.
A Litchfield area man has been charged with decapitating a pregnant woman whose body was discovered by her mother last week, the Alton police chief announced with an emotional video posted to social media on Monday. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, has been charged in the death of Liese A. Dodd,...
DECATUR — Jacob H. Klaus is denying charges he attacked and injured a woman outside the Decatur Public Library after she had refused to be his girlfriend, and he also denies fighting with police when they arrived to arrest him. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers had...
DECATUR — An estranged and angry Decatur husband arrived on her driveway in the early morning hours with a car full of children and repeatedly fired a gun into the air, police report. A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man who was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, June 9 in Champaign. Marcus J. Thomas Jr., age 32, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, Illinois.
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
DECATUR — Police report that a woman bit a Decatur man on the arm after he caught her lurking in his garage. A sworn affidavit said Antwana D. McKaufman, 28, bit down very hard on the 55-year-old victim who was trying to stop her from fleeing before police arrived.
On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Decatur were called to a house Tuesday evening to battle a fire that broke out in the attic. Firefighters responded to 32 Ridge Lane Drive around 6 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and eves. Firefighters made an attack with a hose line to the second floor, […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
MAROA — A Maroa police officer said he was left covered with bleeding wounds after wrestling with a man in the street who resisted arrest and made a grab for the officer’s gun. A sworn affidavit said the struggle on the night of May 25 went on for...
