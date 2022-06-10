What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

A planned clemency hearing for a convicted Central Illinois murderer has been postponed following objections from the victim’s family and others. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board had been scheduled to hear a petition Wednesday from Robert Turner, who had been convicted in the 1980s rape and killing of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney, a former Springfield resident who was murdered while on a visit to Macoupin County. Relatives of the girl objected when they learned the hearing had been scheduled without notice to the family.

