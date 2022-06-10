ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public's help in Greenwood Avenue homicide

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Police hoping the public can help them solve a November fatal shooting that happened on Greenwood  Avenue.

Investigators responded to the 900 block of Greenwood at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 21 after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived on scene, the victim, Costa Lakeif Linsey, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the suspect or suspects were in a loud, dark gray Dodge Charger, according to a Clarksville Police Department release

Anyone with information or additional video footage from the scene is asked to contact Detective Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323,

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and receive a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591 .

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Police seek public's help in Greenwood Avenue homicide

