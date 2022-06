Following 6,914 submitted ballots, Kenyon announced its new moniker will be the Owls. The name Owls is inspired by the Kokosing River, a beloved feature of its campus. Kokosing loosely translates to “River of Little Owls” – a tribute to the many species of owls living in the area. A school release said, “Like Kenyon athletes, owls are intelligent, perceptive and fierce. We have, in our Kenyon way, been singing their praises for years in Kokosing Farewell.”

GAMBIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO