Mona Sharon Arceneaux, 67, of Hackberry, La., passed away June 12, 2022. She was born Sept. 24,1954, and was a 1973 graduate of Barbe High School. She attended McNeese State University, Texas Academy of Arts, and also received a “Culinery Arts” degree from Sowela Technical School. From a young age, she began learning the art of painting from her grandmother, Gladys McCall. She was very talented and has been commissioned by numerous people for her artwork. Throughout her years, art brought her joy and peace.

