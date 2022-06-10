Delaware State Police Investigating Carjacking of Armored Truck
The Delaware State Police are investigating the carjacking of an armored truck that took place on Maryland Avenue in the Wilmington area late this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, when the carjacking of a Garda armored truck occurred at Pabian Properties located at 101...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a tanning salon located in the Wilmington area. The incident occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the B-Tan tanning salon located at 4575 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect approached a female employee behind the sales counter and told her this is a robbery. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded her to move away from the cash register. The suspect then opened the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the store traveling westbound on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a reported case of Prowling at Night. Authorities state that the incident occurred on May 28, 2022, at 3:30 AM, on Milton Drive in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old male victim reported that an unknown White male attempted entry into his residence through the secured front door. The perpetrator was unsuccessful in gaining entry.
The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police in Bucks County have arrested a 67-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of thefts at Peddler's Village. Francis E. Templin, of Shartlesville (Berks County), was arrested on Saturday, June 4, and charged with felony retail theft after cops executed a search warrant on his car in a parking lot at the shopping center, Buckingham Township police said.
Delaware State Police have charged a Seaford man in the fatal motor vehicle collision that took the lives of two children on Thursday, January 6, 2022, according to Delaware State Police. Officials said said at approximately 12:33 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima operated by a 53-year-old Seaford man was traveling...
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to bring a wanted drug dealer to justice. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Lukas Lee Paxton, who has multiple active warrants out for his arrest for theft in the region. Paxton has...
A 14-year old boy is recovering after he shot in a Delaware motel parking lot Monday evening, police said. According to Delaware State Police, the gunfire broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Best Night Inn on West Avenue in New Castle, Delaware. Police said someone inside a dark-colored...
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public to identify a bank robbery suspect. On May 27, police responded to a bank in the 200 block of North Union Street in reference to a robbery that had occurred. The case was assigned to Detective Derek Haines of the Criminal...
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington that left a man in critical condition last week. Wilmington Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron Cryor, and charged him with First Degree Assault and two other charges in the shooting on the 1300 block of A Street on June 4, 2022.
Fast-acting police officers in Cecil County were swift to apprehend two suspects implicated in an armed cigarette robbery at an area convenience store, police said. Teeaira Bessix, 23, and Roderick Galloway, 47, both of New Castle, Delaware, were arrested after allegedly robbing Royal Farms on East Pulaski Highway in Elkton over the weekend.
UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a multiple vehicle crash north of Summit on Saturday night, June 11, 2022. Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company, New Castle County paramedics, and Delaware State Police were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to Summit Bridge Road and Bethel Church Road for a reported collision with entrapment.
