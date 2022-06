TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Zasa's Pizza and Wings have opened a second location at Mother Road Market in midtown Tulsa. “Having the opportunity to expand to a second location in such a short amount of time is exciting and something restaurateurs rarely have the opportunity to experience,” said Tara Hattan, co-owner of Zasa’s Pizza and Wings. “Our original location serves South Tulsa well. I am eager to share the Zasa’s concept with midtown in a much more accessible and convenient way."

