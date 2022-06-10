ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Miss Clay driven to prevent distracted driving

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxgGP_0g75qfh400
Miss Clay, Adrienne Whitley, poses prior to her event at the Rubyville Fire Station. Whitley is dedicated to bringing awareness of the devastating consequences of distracted driving to her peers, and to drivers of all ages.

PORTSMOUTH—Miss River Days candidate Adrienne Whitley is dedicated to bringing awareness of the dangers of distracted driving to community members of all ages with her community service platform, “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow.”

Whitley, who is representing Clay High School in the upcoming Miss River Days Pageant, knew that her platform was one that she nurtured in her mind long before she was chosen as Miss Clay.

“I have been carrying this platform since I could remember. At the age of four, I was traveling the US from Ohio to New Mexico and I witnessed so many crashes among so many families that were hurt. I sadly saw some deaths along the way as well,” Whitley added.

Miss Clay saw that the tragedies she witnessed on the road were often highly preventable. She knew that this message needed to be spread far and wide, especially to her peers—many of which are newly licensed drivers.

“As a young child I knew how dangerous it was to be behind the wheel,” Whitley said. “I really wanted to inform the people, especially my generation, how dangerous it is when you’re on the road, and how we should be more aware of our surroundings.”

Whitley explained that especially for new drivers in her generation, access to technology such as cell phones can present a danger for distraction not previously seen in older generations of drivers. She believes that her unique position as a Miss River Days candidate can make her mission more relatable to her peers.

“It’s obviously known for police to be advocating for [this message], but I think as a younger person in this generation advocating for it, it should be taken more seriously,” said Whitley.

With a diverse turnout for her event, Whitley was pleased to see her message stick with participants of all ages. Over 70 participants gathered at the Rubyville Fire Station to learn more about Whitley’s platform.

With the help of her pageant mother, Andrea Bailey, and other supporters, Whitley was able to enlist speakers from the Rubyville and Rosemount Fire Stations, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County BMV, the Coroner’s Office, Air-EVAC, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and more. With their credibility, information, and visual aids, Whitley hopes that her message rang through loud and clear.

Participants were able to engage in a hands-on way with the dangers of distracted or impaired driving as several interactive learning aids unfolded throughout the event, including a simulated auto crash scene designed to illustrate the potential real life consequences of distracted driving.

“We wrapped up the night with the [simulated] crash scene, and that’s when the community really came together. It was really devastating but was a really heartwarming scene to see the community come together to help one crash. I think it really meant a lot. I heard the audience have a couple of sniffles, and even some came up to me afterward telling me how much it impacted them. It really put it into perspective how I accomplished my goal. I feel so happy that guests walked out of there knowing more than when they walked in,” Whitley said.

Whitley noted that she is grateful for the wealth of support she has received from her supporters, event speakers, and pageant family. Without them, she knows that her successful event could not have been possible.

“It was so amazing for them to be so committed to this, even if it was just one event. They were so committed and it really showed, because the turnout was amazing.”

And Whitley continues to be grateful for the opportunity to be involved in her community in addition to all that her River Days journey continues to teach her.

“I think I’ve already grown so much from where I was in the beginning. It has seriously impacted me as a person more than anything else. Not only have I grown, but I have met so many amazing people, and they are just the best friends that I could ever ask for,” Whitley said. “That’s probably my favorite aspect of this journey.”

Follow Miss Clay, Adrienne Whitley, as well as the other Miss River Days candidates online at friendsofportsmouth.com/river-days-festival. The Portsmouth River Days Festival will take place from September 2nd through September 4th, 2022.

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740)353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Attacked by Snake Lurking Behind Her Door Hanger

You might want to take down your door hanger after reading this!. Mara Jo Thomas, of Princeton, Kentucky, had quite the morning yesterday. She came home from work around 10 a.m. and walked into the house from her carport door like every day before. While inside the house, her daughter was still outside. Out of nowhere, Mara Jo heard her daughter screaming bloody murder. She immediately ran to the door to see what was going on. What happened next are the things that nightmares are made of.
PRINCETON, KY
wnky.com

Meet WCSO’s new, sole female deputy Megan Little

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed their 50th Sheriff Deputy. She just so happens to be their only female on the force. Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon swore in Warren County native Deputy Megan Little June 1oth. Little worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portsmouth, OH
Traffic
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Scioto County, OH
wrul.com

McClaflin Arrested For Driving On Suspended Driver License

An Owensboro Kentucky man is being held in the White County jail following his arrest on Saturday. Jeffrey A McClaflin of 906 Pepper Tree Lane was taken into custody following a traffic stop for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. Bond was set at $250. A court date for McClaflin has been set for June 27th.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Clay High School
hot96.com

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

Daviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away by taking a jail vehicle while visiting a local Owensboro hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Eggleston is believed to be traveling with 23 year old Jayvon Fountain in a silver Chrysler 300. She was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIBC.com

Evansville Police: Dogs Found Dead in Heat, Owner Arrested for Animal Neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Rollover crash near Spottsville leaves two injured

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after they crashed their vehicle along a Henderson County highway Saturday evening. On June 11, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a wreck on Highway 1078 near Spottsville around 5:41 p.m. According to a deputy report, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County investigating stolen solar panels

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a report of stolen solar panels. The theft was reported on June 8 at a farm building between New Cash Creek Road and Ky Hwy 1078. Investigators believe the panels and inverters were stolen in the last week. Each solar panel is about 65″ […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
125
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy