ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yu Chang on Pirate's bench Friday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Spencer Strider and the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, […] The post 2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Atlanta Braves
ClutchPoints

Willson Contreras, Cubs reach significant arbitration agreement

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back former bullpen arm at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees demolished the Chicago Cubs on Saturday evening thanks to solo home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Glyber Torres, Jose Trevino, and Anthony Rizzo. The Bombers had a total of six homers on the evening, recording 11 total hits and eight RBIs. After a more difficult...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB’s subdued farewell to Cardinals legend Albert Pujols

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols isn’t getting the fanfare of some of his counterparts in their final seasons. For one of the greatest players to ever put on a baseball uniform, the reception around baseball after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced that this will be his last season was one of indifference.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm sitting for Phillies versus Marlins Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees' lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Jose Trevino (back) is back in action to replace Higashioka at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jets' Garrett Wilson generating "unbelievable" separation in practice

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis praised new teammate Garrett Wilson for his work so far in his first offseason, saying the rookie has been creating "unbelievable" separation in camp. What It Means:. Davis elaborated, "[Wilson] is very special. He's got crazy routes, crazy hands and always focused." Wilson...
NFL
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will hit the bench Monday as Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher and bats sixth. The team is sticking with Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, and with Michael Harris and the rest of the outfield thriving, Contreras may be squeezed out of a consistent spot in the lineup.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Ryan wowing Colts in first offseason together

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been impressing his new team in spring practices this offseason. "Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command -- really, A-Z," head coach Frank Reich told the media this week. Reich's comments echo wideout Michael Pittman's praises of Ryan's accuracy last week and tight end Mo Alie-Cox's compliments of Ryan's rhythm as a passer. The Colts seem relieved about Ryan's arrival after struggling through the 2021 season with Carson Wentz at the helm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jonathan India (hamstring) activated, starting for Reds Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. India has been out since April 29 due to a hamstring injury. But ahead of Tuesday's contest, he has been activated from the injured list and is ready to rock. In his first game back, he'll get the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy