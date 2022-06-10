ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Elevated Levels Of E.coli Closes Vancouver Lake’s Swim Beach

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Lake’s swim beach is closed until further notice. Clark County Public Health says the closure is due to elevated levels of E.coli in the water....

www.kxl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

High water impacting Washougal restaurant

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - All the recent rain has pushed local waterways to very high levels, and that could affect where you walk, drive, or even eat. There are a few floating restaurants along the Columbia River. The Puffin Café in Washougal is a beautiful spot on the river for some Caribbean cuisine and cocktails, and right now the views are spectacular, if not a bit troubling.
WASHOUGAL, WA
The Oregonian

Portland, Vancouver under flood warning as riverbank trails fill with water

After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rains cause sewage overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Vancouver, WA
Health
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Clark County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Government
County
Clark County, WA
kptv.com

Archaeological excavation to happen at Fort Vancouver this summer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - This summer, you have the opportunity to witness an excavation at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. A team of students and professional archaeologists from Portland State University, Washington State University, and the National Park Service will explore the site of the Fort Vancouver school, where children of fur trade families studied in the early 1800s.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – First responders are on scene in Astoria after a portion of the Buoy Beer Company’s Astoria brewery and taproom roof collapsed Tuesday night. The collapse happened around 6 p.m. with U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria police and fire responding. No injuries have been reported...
ASTORIA, OR
KXL

German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#E Coli#Fish#Abdominal Pain#Human Feces
Channel 6000

Atmospheric blocking to keep PNW cool this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you spotted the snow up on the mountain yet? This late spring weather has proved that June gloom still exists here in Portland and June-uary still exists for the Cascades. We aren’t jumping into summer as quickly as many would like this year. Snow...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Part of Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade Closed Due To High Water

PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the Eastbank Esplanade along the Willamette River is temporarily closed for safety. The floating portion of the path from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge is closed indefinitely. The Eastbank Esplanade is a 1½ mile-long path for cyclists, pedestrians...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Father, 2 daughters rescued after boat capsizes in Lewis River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a man and his two daughters after the boat they were in hit an obstruction and capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday afternoon, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said. The fire department said just after 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
reporterwings.com

Exceptional June rain soaks Pacific Northwest due to atmospheric river

Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
WWEEK

Beaverton’s Bargarten and Gustav’s in Clackamas Will Close for Good This Summer

Two more restaurants in a long-standing local German chain are shutting their doors, whittling away at the remaining living legacy of the beloved Der Rheinlander on Sandy. On May 31, the operator of both Gustav’s Clackamas location and Bargarten in Beaverton quietly posted a goodbye letter on both businesses’ websites. Eater Portland first reported the news.
WWEEK

The Willamette River Rose 2 Feet in a Day, Thanks to Summer Deluge

After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy