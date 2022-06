An 8-year-old Wilmington girl is hoping Delawareans' collective kindness will help push her into the winning spot for a national competition. Ariyana Kurpad is one of seven finalists left in the National Kindness Speech Contest from Think Kindness, a competition featuring students between the ages of 5 and 18. Her speech as of Monday morning had about 800 votes, good enough for second place but roughly 160 votes behind the lead at the time. She's doing so well with good reason; Kurpad's message is one that resonates.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO