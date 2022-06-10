ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-64 down to one lane near 77 split

By Will Carroll
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident has closed down one lane of I-64 East near the I-77 split.

Kanawha County dispatch reported no injuries.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

