New York City, NY

Clint Frazier Takes More Shots at Yankees

By Pat Ragazzo
 4 days ago

Leading up to his return to Yankee Stadium, the former top prospect bashed his former team, saying this about his experience on the Yankees

Shots fired.

Again.

With the Chicago Cubs in town for a three-game series with the Yankees, former disappointing top prospect Clint Frazier will be making his return to the Bronx for the first time since being let go in the offseason.

Of course, Frazier, who has publicly bashed his ex-team in the past, couldn’t miss another opportunity to take a shot at the Yankees organization in a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times.

‘‘I like it here,’’ Frazier said of playing for Chicago. ‘‘Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.

“You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team,” he continued of the Yankees. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”

While Frazier has grown his facial hair since leaving the Yankees, where beards are against the rules, it hasn’t helped his play improve. On the 23-33 Cubs, the 27-year-old has received a mere 45 plate appearances, has dealt with injuries, and is batting just .216 with a .653 OPS in 19 games.

Ex-Yankees OF Clint Frazier Off to Familiar, Unlucky Start with Cubs

After getting released in late-November, Frazier signed a $1.5 million major league contract with the Cubs. And shortly after signing with Chicago, Frazier took his first shot at the Yankees.

One Yankee fan tweeted: “I'm so glad this dude isn’t a Yankee anymore,” before Frazier replied to it and said, “So am I,” with a number of crying-laughing emojis.

Frazier was the No. 5 overall pick of the Cleveland Guardians in the 2013 MLB draft. He was the centerpiece in the return that the Yankees received in their 2016 trade deadline deal that sent reliever Andrew Miller to Cleveland.

However, Frazier dealt with concussion issues, and was never able to put together a full season of consistency in the big-leagues. Despite enduring a breakout Covid-shortened campaign in 2020, a bout with vertigo derailed his final season in the Bronx last year. The Yankees wound up giving up on him shortly afterward.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter ( @ragazzoreport ).

Clint Frazier
