Cherokee baseball upsets Kingsway for first South Jersey Group 4 championship in a decade

WOOLWICH TWP. – Brandon Petrick only wanted to pitch.

The Cherokee High School junior had been pondering his baseball future for months, and when the spring started, he decided to spend it on the mound thinking it was his best path toward a collegiate scholarship.

Head coach Marc Petragnani said no.

Petrick is glad he did.

Petrick led the Olympic Conference is RBIs this year, but he produced the two biggest of his career Friday as his two-run single down in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie and propelled sixth-seeded Cherokee past No. 1 Kingsway 2-1 for the program’s first South Jersey Group championship in 10 years.

“Surreal,” he said in between handshakes and congratulations from celebrating fans.

Petragnani felt the same as he tried to dissect a title path he didn’t foresee at the start of the year.

“You don’t win a championship unless there’s some surprises,” he said.

Two of the team’s biggest were integral to its greatest victory since 2012 – Petrick and freshman hurler Brett Gable.

Petrick never expected to have the offensive season he had.

“Not at all,” he said.

But once Petragnani made his decision, there wasn’t any dismay for Petrick. He simply got to work on his swing.

“I’m like, OK, let’s do it, lay it on the line,” he said. “Nothing to lose.”

It only took a couple weeks of the preseason for Petrick to realize he could make his mark.

He produced 17 RBIs in his first 11 games and never looked back.

“I pray a lot and I’m a big fan of God,” he said. “… If I set my mind to something I’m going to do it. I was like I’m going to hit.”

Petrick’s arm didn’t go to waste this year though. He has a cannon in right field and showed it off against Kingsway, throwing out a runner at home in the bottom of the third to keep the game scoreless.

“Do or die, got to make it happen,” Petrick said.

That’s what Gable did.

The left-hander continued to set a new standard for what a freshman is capable of at this level as he went 5 1/3 innings allowing an unearned run on 3 hits, 2 walks and a hit batter while striking out 8.

“Unreal,” senior Jeremy Cheeseman said. “Unreal. Unreal.”

Gable wasn’t too green to know the situation. He was admittedly nervous going into the contest, but with the support of his team, particularly catcher Jason Schooley, he knew he could get the job done.

“Amazing,” he said. “I can’t explain this feeling. Being with the boys, we thought of this earlier this season, the dream, and it came true. We worked hard all year and we got an opportunity and took advantage of it. It feels amazing.”

Key play

The defining moment of the game for Petragnani came before Petrick’s go-ahead single.

Catcher Jason Schooley got hit by a pitch to open the top of the sixth, and with both teams struggling to score, Petragnani called on his No. 3 hitter Dom Patrizi to lay down a bunt. It was perfect, so good that the hurried throw to first pulled the defender off the bag giving Cherokee runners on first and second with no outs.

That’s when Petragnani gambled, calling on his big bopper, cleanup hitter Cheeseman to also bunt. He fouled off the first, but got the second one down to advance the runners to second and third, setting up Petrick.

“All I wanted to do was win this game no matter what,” said Cheeseman, who thinks that was his first successful bunt of the year.

“It says something that our No. 3 hitter, Division-1 hitter, four hitter, Division-1 player, were willing to get bunts down when I asked 'em to get bunts down,” Petragnani said of Patrizi (Lehigh recruit) and Cheeseman (Fairleigh Dickinson). “… It gave us the opportunity to get the winning run.”

By the numbers

1.91 – ERA for Cherokee freshman pitcher Brett Gable this season. He’s now 6-0 on the campaign.

8 – Runners left on base by Kingsway, including six in scoring position.

“We both had guys in scoring position, both pitchers threw very well (Kingsway starter Joey Fanelli gave up 2 runs, 1 earned, in 5 1/3 innings), and they got the one hit that they needed and we didn’t. That’s it,” Kingsway coach Bill Alvaro said.

Fantastic season

The Dragons weren’t able to bring home their first South Jersey title in 30 years, but that doesn’t negate anything the program accomplished this year.

They went 26-5, 10 more victories than they had in any season in the past decade, and they did it against a schedule that featured the best of the best. They earned 10 victories against teams that at one point or another were in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings.

“This was a monster year,” Alvaro said. “These guys took South Jersey’s best. Every team in South Jersey we played, we went toe-to-toe with every one of them. To win 26 games is unbelievable. Moving forward, we have a lot of these guys coming back next year. JV team was 21-2, freshman team was 10-1 and we have a great class coming in. The precedent this group set today, this whole year is going to mean a lot to this program.”

They said it

“I’ve been playing with these kids my entire life. Me and Blake Weinstein wrote on our bio lab table, ‘2021-2022 South Jersey Group 4 champs,’ our freshman year we did this. The fact that it’s actually happening doesn’t feel real.”

– Cherokee senior Jeremy Cheeseman on winning a sectional title.

“Not everybody gets to win, but to be the final team standing in the South Jersey Group 4 bracket, it’s just a tremendous amount of pride.”

– Cherokee coach Marc Petragnani on what the win means. As soon as he said this, his team dumped the Gatorade bucket on his head.

What’s next

Cherokee will host the winner of the Central 4 final between Howell and East Brunswick on Monday in the state semifinals. Time is still to be determined.

Cherokee beat East Brunswick 4-1 on May 5.

