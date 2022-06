CAMDEN, S.C. — Downtown Camden is seeing bright colors appearing across several buildings in the city as two murals have been added to the downtown area. "In downtown Camden's cultural district, we've got lots of different kinds of art and expression of creativity and culture and this mural was a great addition to it because we don't have anything like it yet downtown, so now we've got a big beautiful interactive mural," said Katherine Spadacenta, main street manager for the City of Camden about the newest mural on Broad Street.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO