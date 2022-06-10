Handling Summer Heat

The fireworks stands can open next Monday. The State of Missouri allows seasonal fireworks retailers to sell from June 20th to July 10th and again for a short period at the end of the year. In the city of Chillicothe, there are limitations to the type of fireworks you can...
A Spickard man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Clay County Tuesday. State Troopers report 33-year-old Menno E Stutzman of Spickard was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Levi L Yoder of Jamesport. The vehicle was northbound on Interstate 35 and Yoder drifted off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Yoder was not injured. Stutzman was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were not wearing safety belts.
CHILLICOTHE – Elijah Maris hit a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday, sparking what would become a seven run Chillicothe lead, and the Mudcats held on to avenge Sunday’s heartbreaking loss with a 9-6 victory over Carroll at Shaffer Park. Chillicothe led 8-1 after six innings thanks...
A report of a structure fire at 115 East Bridge Street summoned Chillicothe fire Fighters Tuesday evening. The call was received at 5:58 and the fire crew arrived in four minutes with the ladder truck, an engine, and medic unit. They found there was a wood pile on fire and the house was not affected. About 100 gallons of water and a bit of foam were used to extinguish the fire and the crew was on the scene for 16 minutes.
The Chillicothe City Council approved a one-time addendum for a $6,000 payment to Main Street Chillicothe for the watering of the flower pots and planters in the downtown area. The council approved the re-appointment of Mel Gregg to the Railroad Advisory Board. The Council approved the addendum of the contract...
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
One-hundred-thirteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include…. 2:12 am, Officers out in the 400 block of Jackson Street on a peace disturbance. yelling at neighbors. Officers made contact and a report was made. 5:29 am, Complaint of intoxicated subject in the...
CARROLL – Carroll scored seven times in the ninth, capped off by a three-run walk-off homer by Hunter Reid, and the Merchants took down the Mudcats 9-6 in a thriller at Merchants Park Sunday. Chillicothe led 6-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, but the first four hitters...
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 7:34 am, Officer performed extra patrol duties in the downtown area checking alleyways and businesses. 10:57 am, Company in Nebraska calling for assistance in locating a possible stolen vehicle in Chillicothe. The vehicle had...
Attorneys for 28-year-old Zach Douglas of Utica recently filed for a change of venue in each of the two cases against him that include multiple charges including alleged sexual misconduct. The motion was filed Monday in Caldwell County Circuit Court. Tuesday, Judge Brent Elliot held the arraignment, which was waived...
A Knob Noster man was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. State Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jesse W Tackett at about 2:10 am for alleged failure to stop at a stop sign, no valid license – third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses, and a Lafayette County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
The Trenton City Council meeting Monday included a couple of ordinances. The Council approved the Conflict Of Interest policy. This is done on an annual basis for all council members and elected officials. The Trenton CVB requested increasing the number of board members from 7 to 9 to make it...
After nearly an hour of discussion and comments, the Chillicothe City Council approved accepting the Strand Hotel Apartments. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it was a tough decision. The payment will satisfy a lien by the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Under the agreement, the owner will pay $70,000 towards the...
