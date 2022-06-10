Handling Summer Heat

A report of a structure fire at 115 East Bridge Street summoned Chillicothe fire Fighters Tuesday evening. The call was received at 5:58 and the fire crew arrived in four minutes with the ladder truck, an engine, and medic unit. They found there was a wood pile on fire and the house was not affected. About 100 gallons of water and a bit of foam were used to extinguish the fire and the crew was on the scene for 16 minutes.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO