From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 18 at Pathfinder Regional Park, west of Florence, there will be a Music for Love event to celebrate a charity that has made a difference in local families as well as the families that have been affected. There will be live music, food trucks, and activities for kids. There will also be a silent auction, drawings, and more. A percentage of food truck profits will go towards the donation to Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Southern Colorado. The goal funds to be raised is approximately $5500.

FLORENCE, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO