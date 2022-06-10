ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of 3 severely injured days before daughter's graduation in violent hit-and-run crash

 4 days ago

Police are looking for two suspects responsible for a violent hit-and-run crash in Arleta that left a single father severely injured four days before his daughter's high school graduation.

It happened early Sunday morning along Osborne Street.

Police said the suspects - who were in a stolen U-Haul van - were heading westbound on Osbourne Street when the driver ran a red light at Beachy Avenue and crashed into 43-year-old Christian De Oro.

The crash was captured on surveillance video, which shows the U-Haul van brutally crashing into De Oro's Toyota Yaris. The two suspects fled the scene and remain on the run.

"They didn't attempt to render any aid to the victim or exchange any information," said LAPD Det. Josh Wade.

De Oro, who's a father to three children, was sent to Holy Cross Medical Center in critical condition.

He suffered multiple fractures to his knee, ribs, hips, and pelvis, according to police, and has already undergone several surgeries.

The crash happened just four days before his daughter's high school graduation on Thursday.

Aside from caring for his three children, De Oro is also a caretaker for his mother. He reportedly takes her to her weekly dialysis appointments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Wade with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

The family of De Oro has since created a GoFundMe to help the father.

