Trinidad, CA

North Coast Open Studios Returns for a Second Weekend

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two year hiatus, North Coast Open Studios has returned with nearly 100 artists opening their studios from Loleta to Trinidad and east to Blue Lake. A DreamMaker project of the Ink People Center for the Arts, North Coast Open Studios is one of a number of community projects and...

Comments / 0

MCA, MPG Hosting ‘Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction & Dinner’ on July 16th

This is a press release from the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. The inaugural Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction (MCFA) presented by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) and the Mendocino Producers Guild (MPG) will be held on July 16th in beautiful Mendocino County. This first-of-its-kind event will be hosted courtesy of Jim Roberts and Brian Adkinson of The Bohemian Chemist cannabis brand, who also own The Brambles, a lovely event venue in the heart of the redwoods in the picturesque Anderson Valley of southern Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
Speckles is Looking for a Furever Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Speckles. I am a spayed female, calico Domestic Longhair.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: Out of Gas!] Aircraft Down in the Arcata Bottoms

About 3:15 p.m. a single propeller, fixed wing aircraft had an unplanned landing in the Arcata Bottoms off of the 4000 block of Lanphere Road. Four people were aboard the plane. According to first reports from the scene over the scanner, no one was injured. Please remember that this story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Involuntary#Dreammaker#The Ink People Center
Tony Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Tony. I am a male, brown tabby and white...
Inmates Get Ready to Fight Fires in Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises Held in SoHum Today and Tomorrow

Press release from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit:. In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), and California Conservation Corps. (CCC), Fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps, along with High Rock Fire Center and the CCC Fortuna Center will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, June 14th and Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Three Rescued Near Crescent City After Boat Sinks

Information from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office:. [Yesterday] afternoon Del Norte County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call relaying that there was a boat sinking with three people in the water, about half a mile off of Whalers Island, Del Norte Co Ca. Upon the Arrival Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the three men from the sinking boat had swam to the rocks off the south side of Whalers Island. One of them was stranded on a rock about 15 feet out of reach of the initial response team. With the tide coming in around the rocks emergency response teams worked quickly and were able to rescue him. All three men were suffering from severe hypothermia and exhaustion. They were transported to Sutter Coast Hospital. Photographs…were taken by Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott. A special thank you to all of the local law enforcement and rescue teams working together to save lives.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
PG&E Worker Rescues Pet Parrot

As the sun set Sunday evening, a PG&E worker responded to a call about something on a power line on Oak Street in Garberville. That something turned out to be a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot named Simon. According to Simon’s owner, the adventurous, feathered friend had made his way up...
GARBERVILLE, CA
#Ask4Humboldt–HCGA to Launch a Localized Collective Marketing Strategy

Press release from the Humboldt County Growers Alliance (HCGA):. Humboldt County, California. The Humboldt County Growers Alliance (HCGA) announces a campaign –#Ask4Humboldt– to collectively market Humboldt’s branded cannabis and innovative product lines within the local region. Ask for Humboldt is a consumer education campaign designed to bring...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
From Guerilla Growing to Growing a Business: Tokin’ Terps Brings Decades of Old-School Farming to a New Generation

The following is a press release issued by Kure Mendocino. In the interest of full disclosure, Kure Mendocino is one of MendoFever’s advertisers:. Heather Haglund, her partner Steve and their sons have a long, local history with cannabis, and the traditions that were borne out of decades of family farming have come to fruition with the successful growth of their business.
MENDOCINO, CA
Five Motorcyclists Were Riding Southbound When Two Were Struck by a Toyota 4Runner Yesterday

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA
Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
WILLITS, CA

