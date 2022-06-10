ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Dozens Arrested in Shawano County Interdiction Targeting Drugs, Driving Violations

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An interdiction in Shawano County yielded dozens of arrests and drug seizures. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the Shawano County Drug Task Force organized a large-scale criminal...

Winnebago County Highway Department Worker Injured in Crash

TOWN OF WINNECONNE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Multiple people were injured in two crashes on U.S. Highway 45, including a Winnebago County Highway Department employee. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch was notified of a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45, just north of State Highway 116 in the town of Winneconne.
Manitowoc Police Closing In On Suspect In Rash Of Car Break-Ins

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – Police are looking for the owner of a key ring as they prepare to make an arrest for a rash of thefts from vehicles. Most of the vehicle entries took place within a five-block radius of MacArthur Drive and S. 35th Street, on Manitowoc’s west side.
Police Vehicle, Scooter Crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Police Department squad vehicle and an electronic scooter were damaged in a crash over the weekend on the city’s west side. Police say just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a Bird scooter failed to yield and went into traffic at Dousman and Broadway. A police vehicle, which had a green light, hit the scooter.
Part of I-41 Southbound Closed After Trailer Wedges Under Overpass

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A busy stretch of highway between Green Bay and the Fox Valley is closed after a commercial vehicle’s trailer became wedged under an overpass. Fox Valley Metro police say the blockage is at the Rosehill Road overpass over Interstate 41 in Little Chute.
Whitetail Valley Dairy brings Waupaca County back to the farm

Waupaca County will be celebrating June Dairy Month with the Dairy Agstavaganza on June 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.! This will be held at the Whitetail Valley Dairy in Waupaca. Owner Ruth Trinrud shared details about the event, farm, life advice and more!. EVENT DETAILS:. The Dairy...
Gun Reform March In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocates for gun reform marched across the country Saturday, including one gathering in downtown Green Bay. A few dozen people gathered at the Tarleton Theatre with homemade signs, and heard from speakers. “Every day we have to go to school, we have to participate...
Kewaunee County dairy farm receives the Innovation Center For U.S. Dairy 2022 Sustainability Award

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards program recognized a class of seven exceptional farms, businesses and partnerships for their socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound practices and technologies that have a broad and positive impact. This year’s winners displayed excellence in areas such as methane and...
Beating the Heat and Avoiding Heatstroke This Summer

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The heat is once again on in Northeast Wisconsin. With temps rising and high humidity following along with them, health officials are warning about heatstroke. Water splashing, the sun beaming, heat advisories out, it’s sure beginning to look a lot like summer. But with extreme...
Great Lakes Cruise Ship Scheduled to Arrive in Green Bay on Thursday

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After years in-the-making, it’s a sight that may be coming to Northeast Wisconsin for the very first time. The Great Lakes Cruise Ship called the “Ocean Navigator” was recently spotted in ports around the Great Lakes, and anticipation is growing at the Port Green Bay, for a scheduled arrival on Thursday.
Hot Day? People Stay Cool at a Green Bay City Pool

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – With heat advisories and temperatures nearing triple-digits on Tuesday, many Green Bay residents hit the pool to cool down. Resch Aquatic Center is the only pool open in Green Bay right now. But residents made the best of it. “Oh it’s wonderful! You can’t...
Another COVID Roller Coaster Year In School

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Students and parents agree, there is no competition when comparing this school year to the last one. “Pretty chill, less COVID strict,” said McKenna Meyers, a sophomore at West De Pere High School. “Last year was a little bit dicey, but this year...
Nsight Teleservices Announce $2.2 Million Fiber Internet Expansion in Pulaski

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nsight Teleservices unveiled its $2.2 million fiber internet expansion project in Pulaski. It’s going to bring fiber-to-the-premise to every address for people living in that area. Fiber internet offers faster speeds, more bandwidth and improved reliability. The internet will offer internet speeds starting at...
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative statement on McKalip nomination as ag negotiator

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative issued the following statement today about President Biden’s intent to nominate Doug McKalip as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The announcement was made Wednesday. “Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is pleased to see the...
Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
Softball, Tennis champs crowned, Soccer Field set

Another busy weekend for prep athletes as the WIAA crowned state champions in softball and boys team tennis. At Goodman Diamond Saturday, the Kaukauna Ghosts repeated as Division 1 champions, routing Sun Prairie 11-3 in the title game. It was a rematch of last year’s 1-0 nail biter for Kaukauna. The Ghosts left no doubt this time as they scored 4 runs in the first, three in the second and 4 more in the fourth as Skyler Calmes threw the first four innings without giving up a hit. The top five in the Kaukauna batting order all had at least two hits. The Ghosts outscored their three opponents by a 28-4 margin on the weekend to bring home the 4th title in school history.
