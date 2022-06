WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The forecast is starting to show high numbers most Wisconsinites wished for in winter, but the heat does bring some risks. It might not be iced roads causing crashes during the frozen season, but heat can be deadly. Preliminary data from DHS reports nine people died in Wisconsin from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, because of heat-related causes. At that time, another 803 people were treated in emergency departments.

