ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan fears China sees Russia's war in Ukraine as model for Asia dominance

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKqm8_0g75lDmX00

Japan will undertake a major military upgrade to deter a war involving China , an overhaul that could include weapons capable of striking the communist regime.

“I myself have a strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today, maybe East Asia tomorrow,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a security conference in Singapore . “We must be prepared for the emergence of an entity that tramples on the peace and security of other countries by force or threat without honoring the rules.”

Kishida did not mention China by name, but his calculation was clear. The Russian attack on Ukraine set a precedent, in his telling, that could foreshadow a conflict in Indo-Pacific regions where Beijing has made unilateral sovereignty claims.

“In the South China Sea, are the rules really being honored?” he said, before citing the unheeded international ruling that condemned China’s assertion of sovereignty over the vast waterways. “In the East China Sea, where Japan is located, unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in violation of international law are continuing. Japan is taking a firm stand against such attempts. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait , which is located between these two seas, is also of extreme importance.”

US AND ALLIES SEEK ‘ASYMMETRIC' POWER TO DEFEAT CHINA’S PEOPLE’S LIBERATION ARM

A senior Chinese military official responded by warning that Japan must “suffer sooner or later” for its posture regarding Taiwan, according to the South China Morning Post , and rejected Kishida's complaints about their policies in the waters of the South China Sea and the East China Sea near Japan.

“China doesn’t accept the accusation that it’s using its capabilities and force to change the status quo in the area," People's Liberation Army Lt. Gen. He Lei said after Kishida's speech.

Security tensions in the Indo-Pacific have been overshadowed in the public eye by the war in Ukraine, but they are taking center stage in Singapore this weekend during the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe met Friday on the sidelines of the conference, an in-person encounter that featured a tense exchange about the status of Taiwan, the island democracy that Chinese officials regard as their sovereign territory, even though they have never ruled there.

”If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost,” Wei told Austin, according to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian. "It is not the mainland that is changing the status quo. It is Taiwan independence forces ... and outside forces that are trying to change the status quo.”

President Joe Biden has said that the United States would defend Taiwan against a prospective Chinese invasion , although his administration has affirmed that the U.S. does not support recognition of Taiwan as an independent country and tried to maintain a policy of ambiguity about whether U.S. forces would intervene.

“As a leading democracy and a technological powerhouse, Taiwan is a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team emphasized in a recent update to the State Department overview of U.S.-Taiwan relations. “Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States makes available defense articles and services as necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability — and maintains our capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of Taiwan.”

Kishida emphasized that Biden, during his visit to Tokyo last month, “strongly supported” his military proposals.

"I am determined to fundamentally reinforce Japan's defense capabilities within the next five years and secure substantial increase of Japan’s defense budget needed to effect it,” he said. "In doing so, we will not rule out any options, including so-called ‘counterstrike capabilities,’ and will realistically consider what is necessary to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people.”

That term refers to the ability for Japan to strike bases in China if the People’s Liberation Army initiates a conflict. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who remains a powerful figure in the Japanese legislature, has said that "a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-U.S. alliance.” That assessment reflects Taiwan’s strategic location in the so-called first island chain, a string of islands that link Japan to other U.S. allies in the region, and perhaps the fact that a Chinese attack there would also bring Beijing’s forces into closer proximity to islands that feature in territorial disputes between China and Japan.

Japan maintained only very modest military capabilities in the decades after its disarmament at the end of the Second World War. Japanese forces gradually have acquired advanced weapons systems from the U.S., as the apparent alignment of China and Russia has deepened Washington’s need for high-powered allies in the Indo-Pacific, a role that Japan, “the world’s third-largest economy,” as Kishida noted, has the financial resources to play.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia, and the world,” the prime minister said. “Taking that perspective, in order to maintain and strengthen the peaceful order in this region, I will advance the ‘Kishida Vision for Peace’ and boost Japan's diplomatic and security role in the region by promoting the following five pillars of initiatives.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Ukraine#Communist#Japanese#Russian#Chinese
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy