Wisconsin State

Wisconsin 2020 election special counsel office held in contempt as sparks fly in court

By Ryan King
 4 days ago

A Wisconsin judge held the Office of Special Counsel, which is tasked with investigating possible malfeasance during the 2020 election , in contempt of court on Friday.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who helms the special counsel office, declined to answer questions about his approach to public records requests and scorned Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington during a fiery court appearance Friday.

WISCONSIN 2020 ELECTION INVESTIGATION SCREECHES TO HALT

"You don't have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other. I want personal counsel. If you are putting jail on the table, I want a personal attorney to represent me. I will not answer any more questions," a defiant Gableman proclaimed, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . "You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington. ... I'm not going to be railroaded."

Remington had directed Gableman to testify before him as he reviews a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight, which is demanding he comply with its public records requests. However, Gableman refused to answer questions beyond his occupation and name, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights, according to the outlet.

"This judge has abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate and is acting as an advocate," he continued, according to WPR. "All of a sudden, I somehow think that my personal rights are at stake here."


The former state Supreme Court justice is ensnared in a fraught legal battle with American Oversight, which wants to get its hands on records about how his office has been handling its 2020 election investigation.

During a prior exchange with the watchdog, Gableman's office claimed it had been destroying unimportant documents, which American Oversight said is a flagrant violation of state open records laws, and filed a lawsuit in response. He has previously been ordered not to destroy documents such as emails and texts.

"Mr. Gableman's outrageous and disrespectful conduct in court today removed any last shred of credibility from this partisan charade. Far from increasing transparency and instilling greater confidence in the 2020 elections, by repeatedly flouting Wisconsin transparency laws, Mr. Gableman and [General Assembly] Speaker [Robin] Vos have shamed their offices and undermined their own investigation," Melanie Sloan, senior adviser to American Oversight, said in a statement after the ruling.

Gableman previously sought to quash the subpoena compelling his Friday testimony, including during a hearing Wednesday and Friday morning but was unsuccessful. Gableman's testimony was unnecessary because staffer Zakory Niemierowicz was the point man on records requests, his attorneys argued . Remington rebuffed that and encouraged Niemierowicz to consider hiring an attorney due to a looming threat of jail time for failure to comply with court orders.

His lawyers maintained he has publicly turned over hundreds of pages of documents tied to his inquiry and that the public records laws do not apply to him.

Vos hired Gableman to spearhead an inquiry into the 2020 election following grumblings from former President Donald Trump that widespread voter fraud deprived him of an electoral victory in the Badger State. Gableman has published some of his findings, including a first interim report last November and a second interim report in March. In the second report, he argued the state should consider decertifying the election due to malfeasance, alleging that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had improper influence over the election by providing funds to a nonprofit group to help municipalities adjust election processes to the pandemic. Last month, Vos announced that Gableman's inquiry was paused amid a flurry of lawsuits aimed at the special counsel's office.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sanctions against Gableman for the contempt of court finding will be determined in a written order by Remington at a later date.

The Washington Examiner reached out to a representative for Gableman for comment.

Comments / 73

#LetsGoCheeto
4d ago

Let me try to understand this....He starts an investigation to proof voter fraud, puts out information of his findings but doesn't want to share the information that led him to his conclusions......INTERESTING..🤔

Reply(9)
65
Show_your_sources
4d ago

Yet another example of you Country Club Republicans living by your very own set of rules, essentially none. While the rest of us have to live by the rules. Sheesh!

Reply(4)
29
Welder250151
4d ago

The results of his so called investigation mustn’t give the Trumplican/Republican Party the answer they want.

Reply
34
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
Fox News

Special Counsel John Durham's team says evidence has 'proven' Sussmann is guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Special Counsel John Durham’s team delivered its closing argument in the trial of Michael Sussmann Friday morning, saying the evidence has "proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that Sussmann made a false statement to the FBI. Sussman had said he was not bringing the debunked allegations of a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank to the bureau on behalf of any client, when he, in fact, billed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign for his time and work on the matter.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
