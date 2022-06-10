Lots of Summer Fun for Your Weekend Rundown with Good Party ATX

When was the last time you felt like you could enjoy a really luxurious bath or shower? If it's been a while, it might be time to upgrade and get a shower or bath you really love! Jason Parton, general manager from West Shore Home, is here to tell us more about their shower and bath installation process and how it can be customized to fit your needs.
Well known and loved in the Austin improv scene, ColdTowne Theater has been through some changes since the pandemic, but what hasn't changed is their top-notch performances and ability to make us all laugh. Coldtowne Theatre's Carolyn Kelleher and Nathan Sowell joined Trevor Scott to tell us about their latest mainstage show "The Emma Dilemma" plus what else they have in the works this summer.
AUSTIN - Rock and Roll is for the brave. A band, founded in Spain, has made Austin their home and has infused their brand of rock with some Texas blues with just a hint of Spanish flare. Their creation is called "Bull y Los Búfalos". And they're first single...
AUSTIN, Texas — If you don't want to be singing the blues behind the wheel, you'll want to avoid the Zilker area for the next two evenings of Blues on the Green. That is unless you plan to attend Austin's iconic music event. It's happening tonight and Wednesday, with...
AUSTIN, Texas — Academy Award winner for best supporting actor in the movie CODA Troy Kotsur is visiting Central Texas. Kotsur is in Austin for a documentary he’s featured in that’s being shot at the Texas School for the Deaf. The Oscar winner shared his life’s journey with students at the school, detailing what it’s like being a deaf actor.
Seeking treatment for a common medical condition for men just got a whole lot easier! For this Medial Minute, Andrew Rinehart is here from Valley Side Medical Clinic to explain how a new form of technology gets results, without the traditional side effects of taking a pill.
The Saharan dust is back and it's decided to stay awhile. For the next week expect hazy views of Austin and a drop in air quality. “Most people will experience something. It might be a little bit of eye irritation, maybe a little bit of runny nose, a cough, that kind of thing,” said Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary, Texas House Democrats continue their push for a special legislative session to address gun violence across the state. On Tuesday, two gun violence prevention town halls were held in Round Rock and San Marcos to come up with solutions to the growing issue.
SAN ANTONIO — We know food and gas prices are up and now getting into a new home just got more expensive. 30-year fixed mortgage rates surged to 6.28 percent, which is up from 5.5 percent just a week ago. Joshua Sigman with Legacy Mutual Mortgage Company said we've...
Say goodbye to pills, injections, or surgery! In today's Medical Minute, the team at Valley Side Medical Clinic shares a revolutionary treatment to fix the cause of ED instead of just the symptoms.
Early Tuesday morning, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Leander police officer at a North Austin hotel, according to the department. The shooting happened while the Central Texas Regional Swat team, which is shared by various departments, was serving a narcotics search warrant. Information provided to the...
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department issued a SILVER Alert for an elderly man last seen on the Northeast Side. Brian Robert Mesit was last seen about 5 a.m. Wednesday at a Quik Trip gas station on NE Loop 410 near Interstate 35 North. He was driving a white 2012 Subaru Legacy with a Texas license plate KXR692.
A monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion access is expected this month. Ahead of the ruling, pro-choice advocates are rallying from Texas to Mississippi. The rally began Tuesday in Austin and continues throughout the week with the next stop in Houston. The caravan ends in Mississippi as many await a SCOTUS decision in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization -- a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot and killed while the Central Texas Regional SWAT (CTRS) team was serving a narcotics search warrant at a North Austin hotel overnight. According to a press release by the Leander Police Department, it happened on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:30 a.m. at the Inn Tower Suites Extended Stay Hotel located at 9909 N. Lamar Blvd.
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are fighting a wildfire in Bastrop County. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the "Yogi Fire" is just northeast of Bastrop State Park. As of Tuesday, June 14, the fire has burned 100 acres and is 85 percent contained. Crews patrolled the...
Austin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday. Eimi Estrada left her Austin home Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. Her last known location was in the North Plaza/Rundberg area of Northeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
It has been one year since the deadly 6th Street mass shooting that killed one and injured more than a dozen others. Douglas Kantor was visiting Austin from New York when he was killed in the shooting. His grieving family is still trying to piece together why it happened. "My...
The annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend proved deadly in Austin again even though the motorcycle event itself moved to Bastrop County this year. Three people died in separate motorcycle incidents around Austin over the weekend. Austin Police say Jedd Bennett was eastbound on Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees chose Dr. Anthony Mays as the interim superintendent during an overnight vote. The decision was finalized by a 7-2 vote at 1:08 am Tuesday, June 13. After the motion was passed, Dr. Mays made an emotional address to...
Police are searching for the suspect involved in a homicide that took place in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the 1000 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard. ALSO | Police investigating shooting in North Austin on Burnet Road. Officers responded to the call around...
