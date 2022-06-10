ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lots of Summer Fun for Your Weekend Rundown with Good Party ATX

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing, which means there are lots of activities...

cbsaustin.com

Related
CBS Austin

Get that luxurious new shower or bath this summer with West Shore Home

When was the last time you felt like you could enjoy a really luxurious bath or shower? If it's been a while, it might be time to upgrade and get a shower or bath you really love! Jason Parton, general manager from West Shore Home, is here to tell us more about their shower and bath installation process and how it can be customized to fit your needs.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ColdTowne Theatre's latest show takes us back to the 90s for daytime talk show fun

Well known and loved in the Austin improv scene, ColdTowne Theater has been through some changes since the pandemic, but what hasn't changed is their top-notch performances and ability to make us all laugh. Coldtowne Theatre's Carolyn Kelleher and Nathan Sowell joined Trevor Scott to tell us about their latest mainstage show "The Emma Dilemma" plus what else they have in the works this summer.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Blues on the Green music event road closures

AUSTIN, Texas — If you don't want to be singing the blues behind the wheel, you'll want to avoid the Zilker area for the next two evenings of Blues on the Green. That is unless you plan to attend Austin's iconic music event. It's happening tonight and Wednesday, with...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Saharan dust that blew into Austin has eyes itching and people coughing and sneezing

The Saharan dust is back and it's decided to stay awhile. For the next week expect hazy views of Austin and a drop in air quality. “Most people will experience something. It might be a little bit of eye irritation, maybe a little bit of runny nose, a cough, that kind of thing,” said Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gun violence prevention town halls held in Round Rock, San Marcos

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary, Texas House Democrats continue their push for a special legislative session to address gun violence across the state. On Tuesday, two gun violence prevention town halls were held in Round Rock and San Marcos to come up with solutions to the growing issue.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police release limited details on officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning

Early Tuesday morning, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Leander police officer at a North Austin hotel, according to the department. The shooting happened while the Central Texas Regional Swat team, which is shared by various departments, was serving a narcotics search warrant. Information provided to the...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Caravan rallies for abortion access from Texas to Mississippi

A monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion access is expected this month. Ahead of the ruling, pro-choice advocates are rallying from Texas to Mississippi. The rally began Tuesday in Austin and continues throughout the week with the next stop in Houston. The caravan ends in Mississippi as many await a SCOTUS decision in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization -- a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Austin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday. Eimi Estrada left her Austin home Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. Her last known location was in the North Plaza/Rundberg area of Northeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD identifies victims after three die in separate weekend motorcycle mishaps

The annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend proved deadly in Austin again even though the motorcycle event itself moved to Bastrop County this year. Three people died in separate motorcycle incidents around Austin over the weekend. Austin Police say Jedd Bennett was eastbound on Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD officers searching for homicide suspect in East Austin

Police are searching for the suspect involved in a homicide that took place in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the 1000 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard. ALSO | Police investigating shooting in North Austin on Burnet Road. Officers responded to the call around...
AUSTIN, TX

