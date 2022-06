Liberal’s Ashely Carrillo dribbles the ball near the goal against Hays in the 2022 season. Carrillo was named to the Kansas Class 6A All State Honorable Mention team. Carrillo ended her career as a Liberal Lady Redskin soccer player as one of the most decorated players in school history. Carrillo currently holds the team records for: single season scoring record, career goals record and single game most goals scored. She was named the 2021 WAC Player of the Year, the All WAC First Team in 2021 and 2022, Class 6A All State Honorable Mention in 2021 and 2022, was the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2022 and was the Liberal High School Female Athlete of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO