While on paper there are some big names involved in this deal, it is mostly just cap wiggling for both teams. The Montreal Canadiens were looking to offload Weber’s contract, which still has four years left at a $7,857,143 cap hit, while the Vegas Golden Knights needed to clear up cap space, and Dadonov’s contract at a $5 million cap hit with one year left is one they didn’t need. They infamously tried to deal him to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline, but that deal was nixed due to the Ducks being on Dadonov’s no-trade list that the Golden Knights claimed they didn’t get from the Ottawa Senators when they acquired him in the 2021 offseason.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO