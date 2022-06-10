ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Join The Central Texas Food Bank's Summer Campaign to Support Neighbors in Need

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo school lunches and high energy costs means the summer is a time when the Central...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Mega food distribution planned for June 25

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is hosting a mega food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots, 50 E. 43rd St. A maximum of two households per...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Former local lifeguard warns about skin cancer amid Central Texas heat wave

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The record-breaking temperatures in Central Texas could have lasting health impacts for people who don’t protect themselves early on, health experts say. “The sun that you accumulate over the decades, particularly in your younger years before you’re 18 has a huge impact on your overall...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Get that luxurious new shower or bath this summer with West Shore Home

When was the last time you felt like you could enjoy a really luxurious bath or shower? If it's been a while, it might be time to upgrade and get a shower or bath you really love! Jason Parton, general manager from West Shore Home, is here to tell us more about their shower and bath installation process and how it can be customized to fit your needs.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Former Texas Longhorn launches luxury shopping destination in South Austin

University of Texas at Austin alum and former Longhorn football player Kenny Vaccaro is launching a new fashion boutique on South Congress. Celebrating its grand opening between 10 am and 8 pm on Saturday, June 18, Konnect features a variety of designer collections and is located inside Vaccaro’s social performance club, The Kollective, right off of Music Lane on South Congress Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Amazon facility filling office positions, among many fulfillment centers delayed

Packages are not leaving Waco’s new Amazon fulfillment center, but employees staffing offices in the $200 million facility may soon report for work. Waco is among several cities nationally, including Austin and San Antonio, where Amazon has pushed back scheduled openings. After online sales skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdowns, the Seattle-based e-commerce has found it overbuilt capacity in its fulfillment and transportation network, a company official said during a recent earnings report to investors. It lost $3.8 billion during the first quarter, its first such financial stumble in seven years.
WACO, TX
do512.com

Round Rock Donuts (Cedar Park)

Since 1926, people from all over the world have been stopping by to give our famous yellow (or are they orange?!) donuts a try. Round Rock Donuts, made from the original owner's recipe, are created with as much care and finesse as they were years ago. The yeast-risen donut originates from a bread-like dough; its distinct yellow color (from fresh eggs) immediately sets it off from any other donut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
CultureMap Austin

7 inspirational Juneteenth events in Austin, from festivals to retreats

Although Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980, the United States only declared it a federal holiday in 2021. Americans are still figuring out how to observe it. There are already viral celebratory missteps floating around this second year: corporations slapping cute graphics on cookout disposables, promised ragers vacant of purpose. These seven Austin events will be some of the best-produced of the weekend, led by Black community members taking into account education, activism, rest, and joy. Some are quintessential summer celebrations, while some are special iterations of indoor events that happen all year. All center opportunities to bring leaders, creatives, and their beneficiaries together.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The cost of Austin-area living is also costing housing helpers

AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership is the American dream, but it's becoming more of a fantasy for the average Austin family. And now, the very people working to help make affordable homes are being forced out. Since 1985, Austin's Habitat for Humanity has built more than 500 affordable homes for...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock Juneteenth Festival this Saturday

IT’S THIS SATURDAY, Round Rock! Plan your trip to this year’s Juneteenth Festival by checking out the parking map! See you all this Sat., June 18. 4-11pm at the Lakeview Pavilion and festival area in Old Settlers Park at Palm Valley (3300 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX). The concerts are FREE for the entire family and parking is just $5 cash and all proceeds help to produce the event annually. This year’s artist includes the legendary Hip Hop Duo Kid n Play International superstar Vedo The Singer, back by popular demand international DJ Jay Shalé and additional local artists. More info visit: www.roundrocktexas.gov/juneteenth.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy