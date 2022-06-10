2 teens killed, 1 teen injured in ATV crash in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY – Two 14-year-old boys died and a third teen was injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Solano County on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m., where officers responded and found that an ATV with the three teenage boys inside was traveling on Margaret Lane east of Holmes Lane near Winters when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting all three occupants, CHP officials said.

The two 14-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene and their names were not immediately released by the Solano County coroner's office. The third teen, a 15-year-old from Winters, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but impairment does not appear to be a factor, CHP officials said.