A gunman "executed" a 9-year-old Houston girl and injured her mother Monday night and authorities are searching for the suspect as he remains on the run, police said. The mother was with the child and her two other children, ages 1 and 3, watching television when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jeremiah Jones, went to their apartment just before 10 p.m., Fox Houston reported.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO