Bond denied for Greer 17-year-old charged in shooting death of Taylors teen in Lyman

Bond was denied Friday for a 17-year-old Greer juvenile in the shooting death of a Taylors man.

Caleb E. Pietras, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol in the shooting death of Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, 18. The incident happened early Thursday in Lyman.

Shooting death:17-year-old from Greer charged with murder in shooting death of Greenville teen in Lyman

Although Pietras is a juvenile, he is being charged as an adult based on the seriousness of the charges, according to Spartanburg County deputies.

He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. A first court appearance is set for Aug. 25.

Zan Raymond, a victim advocate for the Sheriff’s Office, said 15 family members and friends of the victim attended the arraignment.

Raymond and Tony Leibert of the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked that bond be denied.

Leibert said Pietras has no prior criminal record in South Carolina.

Johnson, a recent graduate of Greer High School, was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. Thursday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting shortly before midnight Wednesday at Wild Cherry Circle and S.C. Highway 357.

Deputies said they found a man later identified as Johnson in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Witnesses identified Pietras as a suspect, and he was located in Greenville County Thursday and arrested without incident, deputies said.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.