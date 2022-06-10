ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Bond denied for Greer 17-year-old charged in shooting death of Taylors teen in Lyman

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4VQq_0g75gbNY00

Bond was denied Friday for a 17-year-old Greer juvenile in the shooting death of a Taylors man.

Caleb E. Pietras, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol in the shooting death of Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, 18. The incident happened early Thursday in Lyman.

Shooting death:17-year-old from Greer charged with murder in shooting death of Greenville teen in Lyman

Although Pietras is a juvenile, he is being charged as an adult based on the seriousness of the charges, according to Spartanburg County deputies.

He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. A first court appearance is set for Aug. 25.

Zan Raymond, a victim advocate for the Sheriff’s Office, said 15 family members and friends of the victim attended the arraignment.

Raymond and Tony Leibert of the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked that bond be denied.

Leibert said Pietras has no prior criminal record in South Carolina.

Johnson, a recent graduate of Greer High School, was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. Thursday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting shortly before midnight Wednesday at Wild Cherry Circle and S.C. Highway 357.

Deputies said they found a man later identified as Johnson in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Witnesses identified Pietras as a suspect, and he was located in Greenville County Thursday and arrested without incident, deputies said.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Suspects arrested 16 years after Greenville County woman’s homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sixteen years and one week after a Greenville County woman was killed, investigators have made a major break in the case. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting at Upstate apartments

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street. Officers said they responded to the scene after the 911 call was made at 5:02 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police, coroner investigate deadly shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greer, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Taylors, SC
Taylors, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lyman, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

3 arrested on charges related to a missing person’s case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three women were arrested on charges related to a missing person’s case, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, on June 8, 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say, according to arrest warrants, she was charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to two teenagers.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Keys Street near W Way Court. According to troopers, the 43-year-old motorcyclist...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Missing person’s body found in Anderson Co. field

The body of a missing man was found Monday afternoon in the area of Gossett Street in Anderson County. Missing person’s body found in Anderson Co. field. Primary election in Greenville Co., voters ‘steadily’ …. Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for reconstruction. ‘It’s been his...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Greer High School
FOX Carolina

Coroner involved in missing person investigation

Highlighting what's new in the area including rock climbing in Easley, Mr. Crisp seafood, Escobar Photography and a new development in Spartanburg. School is out and summer is underway. Here are some fun indoor and outdoor activities across the Upstate. Greenville Police 'Fill the Cruiser' event. Updated: 3 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman last seen on Sunday found, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found Kayla D. Durham, a missing woman who was last seen at her apartment on June 11. The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors saw Durham at her apartment in Pendleton on Saturday evening. According to neighbors, she seemed fine and interacted with them at the time.
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner now investigating Greer man's disappearance

GREER, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is now investigating the disappearance of an Upstate man. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was last seen in May at the Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Monday that his...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Missing man found dead in Anderson identified by Coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’ve identified a missing man who was found dead near Gossett Street in Anderson. The Coroner’s Office said the missing man’s remains were found on Monday at around 1:00 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner Don...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police 'Fill the Cruiser' event

Highlighting what's new in the area including rock climbing in Easley, Mr. Crisp seafood, Escobar Photography and a new development in Spartanburg. School is out and summer is underway. Here are some fun indoor and outdoor activities across the Upstate. Polls in South Carolina now open. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for person who dumped puppies on side of the road

POLK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for the person who left a crate full of puppies on the side of the road on Monday morning. Deputies said they found a crate full of puppies left on the side of Big...
FOX Carolina

Deputies working to identify suspects accused of stealing debit cards

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify two suspects who allegedly stole multiple credit and debit cards. Deputies said the suspects supposedly used the cards at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard to purchase several thousand dollars worth...
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
446
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy