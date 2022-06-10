ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Kearney police pilot program to use license plate readers in auto-related crimes

KEARNEY — Automated license plate reader technology has been used by police across the United States, and soon will be installed in Kearney. Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said Tuesday he is excited about having ALPR in Kearney because the technology will help police locate stolen vehicles and solve other crimes where automobiles have been used.
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two northern Nebraskans arrested after drug investigation in Merrick County

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. -- Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, and Central City Police Department, made the arrests on Sunday and Monday. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska, NSP said.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Pedestrian hit, business bashed and officer spat at in citywide crime spree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after Grand Island Police say he committed crimes throughout the community. Witnesses told them it all started with an argument involving Miguel Villatoro in the Peacock Lounge parking lot, around 1:19 a.m. They say he then used his...
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for DUI, other charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in custody following a wild night. Grand Island Police arrested Miguel Villatoro, 26, on several charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, first degree assault, and resisting arrest following an incident overnight. Grand Island Police said Villatoro got into an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island officials spread awareness following fentanyl overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fentanyl-related overdoses in Grand Island continue to rise causing health officials to raise awareness. In March, a rampant spike in overdoses lead to the drug enforcement administration investigating fentanyl and how it’s gotten into Nebraska. The wave of fentanyl sweeping Nebraska is causing “mass overdoses,” and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
#Crime#Court Cases
NebraskaTV

Hastings man arrested for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man has been arrested after more than one pound of meth was found during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the stop happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. During the stop,...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County planners hope to accommodate competing land interests

KEARNEY — Nobody can foretell the future, but Buffalo County officials are doing their best to shape it. “Zoning is an attempt to manage growth so it can be beneficial and you get the right kinds of growth in the right areas. We’re definitely a growth county,” said Scott Brady, chairman of the Buffalo County Zoning and Planning Commission.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- On Saturday night in North Platte, your 2022 Miss Nebraska from Capital City was crowned. Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien was crowned 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night in North Platte. Lien was chosen over first runner-up Alayna Wilson of Columbus. Lien won over $10,000 in cash...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna sheep farmer admits to federal bank fraud

LINCOLN — A Ravenna farmer has been federally convicted of bank fraud. Brooks L. Duester, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to bank fraud on Aug. 18, 2018. In exchange for his plea five additional counts will be dismissed. According to federal court records, Duester...
RAVENNA, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Norton County. KHP says 22-year-old Dustin Norris of Logan was driving westbound on K9 west of Logan. The vehicle traveled into the north ditch, hit a field drive, flew into the air, rolled, and came and stopped on its top in the ditch. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
NORTON COUNTY, KS
gifamilyradio.com

GIPD Arrest Juvenile After High Speed Pursuit

Friday night officers observed a vehicle driving northbound on Broadwell Ave from Anna St without the lights on. A traffic stop was initiated at John St and Broadwell Ave. As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed into a residential neighborhood without its lights on.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

Holdrege man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Kearney business

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man faces charges after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Kearney business and used a business credit card without permission. Grant Showalter, 42, is charged in Buffalo County Court with theft by deception – more than $5,000 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

South Heartland District Health Department

Address: 606 N Minnesota Ave. Suite 2 Hastings, Nebraska 68901. The essence of our organization exists to improve the communities health–to preserving and improving the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. We are committed to the principles of public health and strive to be a credible, collaborative and stable resource in our communities. Our success requires collaboration with many agencies and dedicated persons who support our mission, learn more and get involved.
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in crash near Cozad

COZAD, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after a collision with a semi near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 221 on Interstate 80, about a mile west of Cozad. Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows...

