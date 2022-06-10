ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive heat warning issued in Stockton, San Joaquin Valley

By Hannah Workman, The Record
 4 days ago

Summer is in full swing in Stockton and so is the heat.

An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the western side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Delta, and the Sacramento Valley. The warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting “dangerously hot conditions” with temperatures reaching 105 degrees in Stockton on Friday and 100 degrees on Saturday.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two common types of heat-related illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated the symptoms for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, and dizziness. The symptoms for heat stroke include high body temperatures over 103 degrees, headaches, confusion, and losing consciousness.

In order to avoid heat-related illnesses and stay safe, the National Weather Service recommends planning your day around the hottest hours by limiting your time outdoors, drinking more water, finding shade or air conditioning, dressing for the heat, and checking on vulnerable populations.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Excessive heat warning issued in Stockton, San Joaquin Valley

