I always love when I find that something used by a lot of people is -- or was -- manufactured somewhere in our own backyard. Just recently it was brought to my attention that camping trailers were once made in Grand Rapids. They were called the "Little Gem" and it was manufactured at Schiebout Manufacturing Company on South Division (near 76th Street). The building still remains at 7680 S. Division and part of it is home to B & D Trucks and Parts.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO