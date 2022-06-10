ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Child abuse prevention

ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurieann Thorpe, executive director of the non profit organization Prevent Child Abuse Utah. came to Good Things Utah to talk about how parents can help prevent child abuse from happening and educate their children on the subject. Founded four decades ago, Prevent Child Abuse Utah advocates to protect children from any...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

New Miss Utah named over the weekend

This past weekend the 2022 Miss Utah Pageant took place and we sat down with Lindsey Larson, the winner, about her experience and plans for the future. In recent years, the pageant has developed and they have eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition. This was a huge change and shows that the pageant is looking more for authenticity in its participants rather than physical appearance. “We are no longer looking at women for what they look like, but it’s more about their accomplishments and who they are as people,” says Larson. They also no longer refer to those who judge the competition judges, they are now called panelists. While they are adapting, the pageant remains a stressful event. Larson showed us the breathing exercises that helped her stay calm and centered.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

How you can celebrate World Refugee Day

The 18th annual World Refugee Day Celebration is happening this weekend for the first time in person since the pandemic. We talked with Asha Parekh and Elorm Fisher about what to expect from the upcoming event. They work with refugees from around the world to share their culture with the...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

An annual charity car show giving back to Utah’s animal rescue groups

(Good Things Utah) Cleaning cars and making time for charities in our local communities, BLH Detailing in Ogden is quickly becoming a go-to car detailing service for locals looking to make their beloved vehicles shine like new. By “getting in all the nooks and crannies”, the comprehensive detailing team has developed a healthy reputation among Northern Utah’s most passionate car enthusiasts.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Best hiking trails in Utah this summer

Rebecca Hrabar from Utah Travels showed us all the best hiking trails that viewers should hit this summer. Hrabar’s first recommendation was the Bear Canyon Suspension Bridge. She said that this is a 2.3-mile loop that starts at the Orson Smith Park in Draper and takes you up the canyon to a suspension bridge that is 185 feet long. This one is especially fun for kids to run across the suspension bridge. The trail is also pet friendly!
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) of St. Mary’s, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though...
ALASKA STATE
ABC 4

Join the global fight against Alzheimer’s with this one-day fundraising event

(Good Things Utah) Bringing awareness and raising funds for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, The Longest Day fundraiser — happening on June 21st as it’s the longest day of the year — will be an important way to further the cause. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, this fundraiser offers individuals around the world a chance to help fight the darkness whether they’re participating at home, online, or in person.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Briefly hitting the pause button on summer-like temps

UTAH (ABC4) – It seems almost unthinkable that Salt Lake City could set a high-temperature record on Sunday and then struggle to hit 70 the next day. However, this is what happens when we find ourselves finally out the grip of the high-pressure system of last week and give just enough room for a low-pressure system to visit and bring along a cold front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy