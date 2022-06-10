Child abuse prevention

This past weekend the 2022 Miss Utah Pageant took place and we sat down with Lindsey Larson, the winner, about her experience and plans for the future. In recent years, the pageant has developed and they have eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition. This was a huge change and shows that the pageant is looking more for authenticity in its participants rather than physical appearance. “We are no longer looking at women for what they look like, but it’s more about their accomplishments and who they are as people,” says Larson. They also no longer refer to those who judge the competition judges, they are now called panelists. While they are adapting, the pageant remains a stressful event. Larson showed us the breathing exercises that helped her stay calm and centered.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO