UPDATE: NV Energy Power restored after earlier outage
UPDATE: The power was restored at around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of customers are without power in the western part of the valley, according to NV Energy.
The outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in an area bordered by Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.
NV Energy said it is investigating the cause of the outage
