June 13, 2022 - Following a year-long search, the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business appointed Gary Patterson to serve as dean of the Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance on the St. Petersburg campus. Patterson has filled the role of interim three times in his long career at the school, although he did not seek the permanent position. Patterson, one of USF’s longest-serving educators, began his tenure with the school in 2000. He will officially assume his leadership role on July 1. The school recently received $14 million in donations from philanthropists Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton to strengthen financial technology education and create a Fintech Center.

