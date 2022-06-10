Watch now: FloydFest '21, Friday music and scenes

Two years after the discovery of skeletal human remains in a Colorado wilderness area initiated a intensive recovery and identification effort, officials have confirmed they belonged to a Roanoke native. Gregory Allan Woodford, 30, was a U.S. Navy veteran living in Colorado Springs who went missing in June 2019. Park...
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. faces a possible penalty of 22 to 57 months in prison when sentenced later this summer for financial crimes that cast him out of office in March. How much time he might spend behind bars and an estimate of the size of his...
Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute. Buchanan was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year and starred as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for the Pioneers. VMI is a member of...
Marion’s Grant Williams and Graham’s David Graves were two of the top scorers on the boys high school basketball scene during the 2021-22 season and both will be putting up shots at the next level. Williams signed with NCAA Division II Concord University after averaging 23 points during...
