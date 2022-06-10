ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Watch now: FloydFest '21, Friday music and scenes

 4 days ago

We caught L Shape Lot, Rebekah Todd &...

Remains of Roanoke native who disappeared in Colorado wilderness area identified

Two years after the discovery of skeletal human remains in a Colorado wilderness area initiated a intensive recovery and identification effort, officials have confirmed they belonged to a Roanoke native. Gregory Allan Woodford, 30, was a U.S. Navy veteran living in Colorado Springs who went missing in June 2019. Park...
ROANOKE, VA
LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute. Buchanan was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year and starred as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for the Pioneers. VMI is a member of...
BRISTOL, VA
LOCAL BRIEFS: Williams (Marion), Graves (Graham) to play on college level

Marion’s Grant Williams and Graham’s David Graves were two of the top scorers on the boys high school basketball scene during the 2021-22 season and both will be putting up shots at the next level. Williams signed with NCAA Division II Concord University after averaging 23 points during...
MARION, VA

