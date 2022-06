If you grew up in the 1980s, you probably remember the missing children's photos on milk cartons. For most of us, that was our first introduction to the world of missing people. The idea was started by a nonprofit called the National Child Safety Council, and by the mid-eighties, hundreds of dairies were taking part in the “Missing Children Milk Carton Program.” I remember seeing those sad photos and thinking, "Why can’t they find her?"

