CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It has been a crazy last couple weeks for 2022 Cheyenne Central graduate Brogan Allen. Allen, Wyoming News Now’s Prep Athlete of the Week, was selected as one of just 12 softball players to go on a trip to the Netherlands. She was invited by a Montana State Billings Softball assistant coach, and she will participate in exhibition games against local Dutch teams with the goal of drumming up excitement for softball in the Netherlands.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO