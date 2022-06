Karolina Kowalkiewicz has sent a heartfelt message to Joanna Jedrzejczyk following her retirement at UFC 275. Last Saturday night in Singapore, Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired from mixed martial arts following her knockout defeat at the hands of Weili Zhang. While she had a few good moments throughout the course of the fight, it was clear to see she was a step behind with the Chinese star landing a vicious spinning back fist to secure the win.

