Big Stone Gap, VA

Kathryn Ann Atkins “Kathy” Kennedy

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY, VA - Kathryn Ann Atkins “Kathy” Kennedy, 67, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Derby community and a 1972 graduate of Appalachia High School. She worked many years for Old Dominion Power,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Harris

BIG STONE GAP, VA-Shirley Jean Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She was a deli worker for Piggly-Wiggly and Double Kwik, and also had been employed by the Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. She was of Baptist faith.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joe A. Lawson

GATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Military graveside service will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard at Holston View Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mr. William Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one stepson Dusty (Lisa) Mercer, one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in-laws, Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brad Jeffery Frazier

KINGSPORT – Brad Jeffery Frazier, 53, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. To view the obit and express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert Marion Bowery

BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass)

CHURCH HILL - Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass), 87, went home to Heaven on Friday, June 10, to be reunited with her parents, siblings, and late daughter, Diane. Friends and family fondly knew Dorothy as Dot. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and grew up on the family farm with her five siblings.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey C. Franklin

MOUNT CARMEL - Jeffrey C. Franklin, age 61, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence. Jeff was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he retired from Eastman Chemical Co. He is preceded in death by parent's Henry & Mary Franklin. Jeff is survived...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Steffey Jr

KINGSPORT - Harvey Steffey Jr., 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He is preceded by his wife, Edith Steffey; parents, Harvey Steffey Sr. and Lucy Alvano; son, Mike Steffey; sister, Margie Steffey; brother, Roger Wayne Ray. Harvey was survived by his daughter, Lucy Steffey; sons,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Alfred McLendon

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joy Roberts

KINGSPORT - Joy Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence with her son by her side. She was born to the late Cragon and Lillian (Salyers) Stallard. Joy was a member of the First Christian Church of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Gunn Bonner

Ellen Gunn Bonner passed away on February 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Ellen will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Kingsport with Susan Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends in the atrium following the service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Paul Cota

KINGSPORT – James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, TN, entered into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 10, 2022. James was born on April 22, 1943 in Wausau, WI to Wilfred and Ruth Cota. James was married to Nancy Cota and she preceded him in death in 1999.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lisa A. Moody

KINGSPORT - Lisa A. Moody, 60, of Kingsport passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Shreveport, LA on August 2, 1961, a daughter of the late Bobby and Altha Houser. Lisa has resided in this area for the past 20 years. Lisa will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to listen to music, her plants, her flowers and her animals.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Monroe Johnson Sr.

Carl Monroe Johnson Sr., 78, went to be with his beloved wife in Heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022. Carl was born to parents, Carl and Estelle Johnson on August 25, 1943 in Virginia. Carl resided in Sullivan County Tennessee most of his life where he worked several years at Colonial Heights Exxon as a mechanic. He also was employed with Kingsport Times News and most recently, as a cook at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Carl enjoyed hobbies such as working on cars but especially loved spending quality time with his grandchildren and family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

