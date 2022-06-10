ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chargers owner Dean Spanos accused of ‘misogynistic behavior’ by sister in lawsuit

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos has been sued by his own sister, with explosive allegations including “self-dealing” and “misogynistic behavior.”

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, Dea Spanos Berberian’s attorneys filed the lawsuit this week in San Joaquin County Superior Court in California.

The Chargers’ ownership stakes are complicated. The brother and sister are co-trustees of the family trust, which owns 36 percent of the franchise. Each also individually owns 15 percent, as do their brother Michael Spanos and sister Alexandra Spanos Ruhl. The remaining 4 percent is owned outside the Spanos family.

Spanos Berberian accuses her brothers Dean and Michael of recurrently behaving “out of their deeply-held misogynistic attitudes and sense of entitlement as the men in the family … and to rationalize their pitiable behavior which she believes is intended to teach her that a woman has no rights, no matter what any trust instrument might say.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEOX8_0g75cxh800
Chargers owners Dean and Michael Spanos are being sued by their own sister, who alleges “misogynistic behavior” and breaches of fiduciary duty.
Icon Sports Wire via Getty Images

The brothers “believe to their cores that, regardless of what their parents intended and their wills specified, men are in charge and women should shut up,” the suit says.

The suit also alleges that the move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017 was a financial catastrophe, and that the family’s only option to satisfy the trust’s debt of nearly $360 million is to sell the team.

The suit claims that the diversion of $105 million from the trust to debts was among numerous “breaches of fiduciary duty” by Dean Spanos, and that Dean and Michael used the trust to spend $60 million on an airplane that was “wasteful” and was not used for “legitimate” business purposes.

The siblings inherited the team from their father Alex Spanos, who bought the franchise in 1984 and died in 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Spanos
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Alex Spanos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy