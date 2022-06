The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Buchanan County. The crash occurred on Monday at approximately 5 p.m. A 2000 Ford Ranger was traveling along Horn Mountain Road when it ran off the side of the road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. The adult male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO