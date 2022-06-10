Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn’s ‘insurrection’ definition shirt on sale

Tweet

The shirt featuring definitions of the word “insurrection” worn by Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn on Thursday while he attended the first public hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is available for sale.

The first definition on Dunn’s shirt describes an insurrection as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” A second, attributed to Dunn himself, reads: “Instead of accepting the results of the 2020 election, many attempted to change the results through an insurrection on 1/6/21.”

The shirt, which was made by a friend of Dunn’s, is now on sale for $28. The website selling the T-shirt shows a photo of the Capitol Police officer wearing it.

Dunn was at the Capitol on the day of the riot, when a mob of supporters of then-President Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results. The Capitol Police officer testified in the panel’s first official hearing last year in July.

“I told him about the racial slurs I endured and became very emotional and began yelling, ‘How the blank could something like this happen? Is this America?’” Dunn testified, referring to a conversation he had with another Black Capitol Police officer after the riot subsided. “I began sobbing. Officers came over to console me.”

The committee heard from another Capitol Police officer, Caroline Edwards, and documentarian Nick Quested on Thursday.