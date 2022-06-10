TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH SCHOOL BUS AND ROLL OFF TRANSPORT TRUCK

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 13, 2022, Dandre Tubbs, 33, of Manchester, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b, as well as Distribution of Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), in connection with the death of a 35 year-old male in Manchester on August 16, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on August 5, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Manslaughter charge – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, and seven years NJSP as to the Distribution of Fentanyl charge. Tubbs also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), for which the State will be recommending a term of four years NJSP. The sentences are to run concurrently.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO