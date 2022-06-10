ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH SCHOOL BUS AND ROLL OFF TRANSPORT TRUCK

By Justin Turczak
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean County Sheriff has advised that Route 37 is closed in both directions until further notice at Bananier Drive/ Romana Lane on Friday afternoon due to a motor vehicle crash that happened just before noon. A school bus and roll off truck was involved in the crash which...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
