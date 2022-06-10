ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Police recover guns, drugs as search for suspects continues

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following up on a caller’s tip, Portsmouth Police say officers were able to recover a number of firearms, drugs and other items Thursday.

The officers responded to the 4100 block of George Washington Highway around 10:30 a.m. on June 9. They arrived and noticed two vehicles behind the BP gas station and observed four suspects. Three of the suspects fled, but police were able to apprehend the fourth person, identified as 23-year-old Brian L. Perry, Jr.

Police say they recovered an AR-15 pistol and an automatic Glock pistol in a bookbag in Perry’s possession. During the investigation, officers recovered additional firearms as well as methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Perry was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine, PWID meth, PWID a schedule I or II drug and firearm with schedule I or II drug.

Police are actively searching for 36-year-old Jamar Randall McClenny of Norfolk, who is also facing drug and gun charges in connection with this investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5IMn_0g75cAst00
    Brian L. Perry, Jr. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4xJL_0g75cAst00
    Jamar Randall McClenny of Norfolk (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police released images of the recovered weapons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxIzG_0g75cAst00
    Weapons seized by Portsmouth Police on June 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGYqA_0g75cAst00
    Weapons seized by Portsmouth Police on June 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Firearms Recovered:

  • Glock 29 10MM Full Automatic
  • Glock 33 357 Sig Full Automatic
  • Pistol AR-15 Handgun with Binary Trigger
  • AR-15 Handgun
  • AR-15 Shotgun
  • Several magazines for each weapon.

Narcotics Recovered:

  • 21 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 35 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • Scales and cutting agent

If you have any information about this incident or know where to find Jamar McClenny, contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court.

Comments / 29

Guest
4d ago

Now that what gun confiscation should look like! Getting illegally own firearms off the street. Leave the law abiding citizens alone.

Rahsahn Briggs
4d ago

Nice to see these recovered weapons off the street! Nice job Portsmouth police!

