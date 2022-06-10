Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000.

Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the information is the first step to being reunited with unclaimed property.

According to records, Wichita has about $56.5 million in unpaid unclaimed property claims. Greater Sedgwick County has more than $62 million.

“The cash we are working to return rightfully belongs to Kansans, and I’m always thankful for a day that allows me to get out into a Kansas community, away from my Topeka office, and help return unclaimed property,” State Treasurer Lynn Rogers said in a news release. “It has been uplifting to see Riverfest return to our community with more vibrancy this year and be able to be right in the middle of the event.”

Kansans can search for unclaimed property anytime for free by visiting KansasCash.ks.gov .

Rogers says that any website requesting credit card information or charging a fee to find property is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

