ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBLKD_0g75c95P00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000.

Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the information is the first step to being reunited with unclaimed property.

According to records, Wichita has about $56.5 million in unpaid unclaimed property claims. Greater Sedgwick County has more than $62 million.

“The cash we are working to return rightfully belongs to Kansans, and I’m always thankful for a day that allows me to get out into a Kansas community, away from my Topeka office, and help return unclaimed property,” State Treasurer Lynn Rogers said in a news release. “It has been uplifting to see Riverfest return to our community with more vibrancy this year and be able to be right in the middle of the event.”

Kansans can search for unclaimed property anytime for free by visiting KansasCash.ks.gov .

Rogers says that any website requesting credit card information or charging a fee to find property is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Extra sales tax in northeast Wichita set to end early

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you shop near Kansas Highway 96 and Greenwich Road in northeast Wichita, you may soon have a lower sales tax. An extra penny of tax that the City of Wichita added for that area is about to go away. On Tuesday morning, the Wichita City Council approved the first reading […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon in south Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill made the road slick for drivers. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area was from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Racers with Bikers Across Kansas not deterred by heat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Many racers are thrilled to be back for Bike Across Kansas (BAK) after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but this year’s event has come with its challenges, mainly the weather. On Tuesday, June 14, in Hutchinson, Harley’s Bicycles organized a community event with partners to hand out much-needed cold drinks, […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Rogers
KAKE TV

Urban League hosting free drive-thru produce pantry in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Urban League of Kansas and the Kansas Food Bank are partnering together to provide a mobile fresh produce drive-thru this week. The event is from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday at 2418 East 9th Street North. Only one visit per household is permitted. Anyone in need...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansans gather in downtown Wichita for March For Our Lives

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Kansans gathered in downtown Wichita on Saturday for the “March Of Our Lives,” to demand gun legislation. The gathering happened in Old Town Square on Douglas Ave. Becky Wilkinson, a demonstrator, said she just wants to keep the kids safe. “I’m here because I’m a teacher, I teach […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansans#The State Treasurer#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

How you can help choose Wichita’s next police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is asking for the public’s help as it searches for the next Wichita police chief. Gordon Ramsay left the role on March 1 to move back to Minnesota. Interim Chief Lemuel Moore has been doing the job since then. Last week, Wichita launched a national search for […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

43 dogs taken from hoarding situation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Farmers wife asks for drivers to be cautious as wheat harvest begins

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wheat harvest has begun in Kansas. Farmers are asking for your help when it comes to safety. The wheat has turned yellow, and that means there is going to be a lot of farm equipment out on the roads the next few days. One wife is asking people to please be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Chilled water line break impacting Wichita State University buildings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University said a break in the chilled water line on the southside of the Duerksen Fine Arts Center is impacting the air conditioning in the following buildings: McKnight Art Center/Ulrich Museum of Art (scheduled to be repaired June 16) McKinley Hall (scheduled to be repaired June 20) The KSN […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Commentary: 5 Ways To Improve The Wichita River Festival

Let’s talk about one of the most polarizing events in town, the Wichita River Festival. So many people complained about the event. I’m a believer in the complaints are valid if your intention is you want the event to improve. Some just want to see the world burn down, while others truly want a better Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Winfield to increase EMS fees on July 1

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’ve ever taken an ambulance, you know the bill can be expensive. For one EMS service in Winfield, it may cost your insurance a little bit more to ride. Recently, the City Commission recently voted to increase EMS fees. According to Winfield EMS Coordinator Brad Klein, the rates for their […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Two men volunteer with Riverfest for over 30 years

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest ended its 50th year of music, food, and fun in downtown Wichita on Saturday. Many volunteers are resting after putting on the big fest and for some, this isn’t their first time helping. “Well, I’ve done about everything there is to do,” said Riverfest Ops Committee Volunteer, Jim Hand. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy