El Monte community leaders and law enforcement members were in mourning Wednesday for two El Monte Police Department officers who were shot and killed at a motel. The man who killed the police officers was also shot and killed. The shooting occurred about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Siesta Inn at 10327 Garvey Ave., near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting El Monte police with the investigation.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO