SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents on Salt Lake City’s west side, including elected leaders, say they feel cut off from the downtown and east side areas. “It is a big struggle for the community,” said Alejandro Puy, a Salt Lake City council member who represents district two. “Not only for the community of the west side but it obviously impacts us the most. Sometimes it feels like there are walls around us.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO