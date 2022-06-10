ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Can Tar Heels Out-Hit Hogs in Super Regional?

By Mason Choate
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKKq3_0g75bjcP00

Take a closer look at what North Carolina hitters bring to plate.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — North Carolina may not have had any pitchers on any of All-ACC teams, but they had a few hitters that ranked among the best.

The Tar Heels as a team have a batting average of .288, 100 home runs, .386 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage. All of those are higher than Arkansas this season — .272 average, 98 home runs, .381 OBP, .483 slugging percentage.

Things start with freshman Vance Honeycutt, who would likely be the top first year player in all of college baseball if Tommy White didn’t hit 27 home runs for North Carolina State.

Honeycutt has a smooth swing from the right side of the plate that helped power him to 24 longballs this season. He hit with a .292 average and posted a 1.063 OPS this year.

Not only can Honeycutt hit and hit for power, but he has plenty of speed on the bases. His 29 stolen bases were good for No. 2 in the ACC this season. He also has an elite glove in center field, something to watch for with an Arkansas team that pops balls up a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407Ova_0g75bjcP00

Carolina Baseball Twitter

Complimenting Honeycutt is Alberto Osuna, who smashed 20 homers of his own this year. His 57 RBIs are a team-high, but his .265 batting average is third-worst on the squad.

Both Honeycutt and Osuna are hitting with the goal of a home run just about every at bat, which leads to plenty of powerful swings that miss. The pair combined for 171 strikeouts on the year.

On top of two elite power hitters, the Tar Heels boast a pair of batters hitting with at least a .360 average.

Danny Serretti leads the team with a .365 average and a .439 on-base percentage. He is second on the squad with 16 doubles and three triples and he has lethal pull power from the left side. He hit a two-run bomb in Monday’s win over VCU that made it a 7-1 ball game and all but secured a North Carolina Super Regional appearance.

Alongside Serretti is Angel Zarate, who is one hit from 100 hits on the season. He sits with a .360 average on the year and leads the squad with 19 doubles. Zarate strung together 10 hits and five RBIs in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Mac Horvath is another guy that North Carolina will hit near the top of the lineup. He is a power hitter with 18 homers on the year, but a .273 average. He has the ability to take advantage of Razorback left-handers from the right side of the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eScG5_0g75bjcP00

Carolina Baseball Twitter

Catcher Tomas Frick had an underwhelming season at the plate — .264 average, three homers, 33 RBI — but he put together a solid performance in the Chapel Hill Regional. Frick went 7-17 with three runs, two home runs and five walks.

Left fielder Mikey Madej was named Most Outstanding Player of the Chapel Hill Regional for his 8-23, six RBI and two home run per

The Tar Heels are very top-heavy with their lineup, but the top is loaded. They have no trouble out-scoring opponents — they have scored 134 more runs than opponents this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajVY6_0g75bjcP00

North Carolina Athletics

Unlike Arkansas, the Tar Heels’ lineup is righty-heavy, which bodes well for Saturday’s opener. The Hogs will likely start right-hander Connor Noland, setting up for the always-important righty/righty matchup that Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn loves.

The Hogs will start things against North Carolina at 10 a.m. CST Saturday at Boshamer Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Fubo.tv.

HOGS FEED:

TAR HEELS FANS FURIOUS ABOUT TICKET SITUATION

CLOSER LOOK: NORTH CAROLINA PITCHING STAFF

BY THE NUMBERS: ARKANSAS RAZORBACK BASEBALL

TREYLON BURKS' ASTHMA DIAGNOSIS PLACED AS CAUSE FOR PROBLEMS

WHO ARE THE HOGS' X-FACTORS FOR SUPER REGIONAL AGAINST NORTH CAROLINA?

SCHEDULE FOR WEEKEND'S NCAA SUPER REGIONALS AROUND THE COUNTRY

WATCH: IMMACULATE HOG DEFENSE ICES FIERY OK STATE

VAN HORN COACHED REGIONAL FINALE TO PERFECTION

TURNER, SMITH BIG FOR HOGS IN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Vegas Strongly Disagrees with RPI Take-Away That Arkansas is Worst Team in College World Series

The College World Series (CWS) is upon the sporting world again and the Arkansas Razorbacks are once again on the invitation list. Coach Dave Van Horn is making his seventh trip to Omaha with the Razorbacks and his ninth overall (Nebraska 2001, 2002). This will be the 11th time overall that the Razorbacks have played in the CWS. The Razorback have played for the title twice with narrow losses in the 1979 and 2018 finals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Amber Ramirez wins Rookie of the Year in Mexican League

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas great Amber Ramirez has gotten her professional career off to a soaring start, winning Rookie of the Year in the Mexican League. Ramirez averaged points 10.7 points per game and 1.8 assists with Fuerza Regia in the LNBP Feminil to win the award. In her...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Win Made Sweeter By UNC Coach’s Indirect Reference to Crash-and-Burn Vols

By itself, the Razorbacks’ 4-3 win victory over North Carolina early Sunday evening was plenty sweet for Arkansas baseball fans. It’s the 11th time in school history the Arkansas Razorbacks – and the third time in the last four eligible seasons – the Razorbacks are headed to the College World Series. The Hogs sure did it in dramatic fashion after heading into the bottom of the ninth inning down 3-2. That’s when the Hogs’ bats heated up in a hurry, getting the bases loaded in time for Brady Slavens to step up to the plate and playtime role of hero.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Four-Star Guard Freddie Dilione Sets Visit With Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly set to host a talented playmaker on Rocky Top this week. According to a report from HoopGate on Monday, class of 2023 guard Freddie Dilione is set to visit Tennessee and head coach Rick Barnes this upcoming Wednesday. Dilione, a combo guard, is ranked as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kcur.org

Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Tar Heels#Obp#Acc
fayettevilleflyer.com

Chick-fil-A to replace north Fayetteville restaurant

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in north Fayetteville will soon be demolished and replaced with a new building that doesn’t include a dining room. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a portion of an existing water and sewer easement on the site at 4180 N. College Avenue across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall.
talkbusiness.net

D.R. Horton plants flag in Northwest Arkansas

The nation’s largest homebuilder is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. is building and selling single-family homes in Gentry’s Pioneer Woods subdivision. The neighborhood is near the Gentry Fire Department south of West Third Street. According to Benton County property records, the company bought 28...
GENTRY, AR
THV11

Two Arkansas white supremacists sentenced to over 28 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansans were sentenced to 28 years collectively on Tuesday for their involvement with a white supremacist group known as the New Aryan Empire. According to reports, 46-year-old Carey Mooney of Dover and 39-year-old Michael J. Roberts received their sentencings in connection to a number of activities that were "carried out" for the New Aryan Empire supremacy group.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
KTLO

Baxter County man yells ‘Jesus Christ is our lord and savior’ as police bite him during arrest

A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
990
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy