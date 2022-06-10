ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

How you can stay safe and cool as temperatures climb in Iowa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Emergency Management is offering up advice on how to stay safe in the extreme heat and they're providing places to cool off for free. Young children, older adults, people with chronic...

KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
KCCI.com

Why Creston storm sirens were silent during tornado warning

CRESTON, Iowa — Storm sirens in Creston did not go off last week while Union County was under a tornado warning, and audio recordings show the initial request to withhold them — and then to turn them on — as well as concerns a power outage might prevent them from sounding at all.
CRESTON, IA
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Rainy Start To Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Tracking another round of incoming storms Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We've had quite a bit of rain across portions of the state this morning. Areas near Boone have reported 3.25" of rain and more storms are moving over as we speak. Flash flood warnings are in place through 8:15 a.m. from Perry through Ames all the way upwards towards Highway 20. More storms to the west of that area will mean more rain and the chance for at least localized ponding with the potential for some localized street flooding as well.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Polk County cooling centers will be open during heat advisory

Polk County Emergency Management is asking residents to take extra precautions to stay safe during Monday's heat advisory, which is in effect for much of Iowa. Daytime cooling centers will be available for people who do not have a place to stay cool. These include public libraries and shopping malls and the Polk County Health Department.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Mix 97-3

CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park. According to the Billings Gazette, flooding from unprecedented rains has washed out bridges and roads forcing park officials to close the entrances to Yellowstone. Recent heavy rains and spring runoff also...
LIFESTYLE
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Heat advisory for most of Iowa on Monday and Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It was another hot day today across central Iowa and there is much more of that heat to come. As we head into Monday and Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures just shy of 100 here in the DSM metro. Places off towards the west (Atlantic, Carroll, Fort Dodge) will possibly crack the 100 degree mark with high temperatures around 100-102. Heat index values on Monday and Tuesday will be in the neighborhood of 105-107 so be sure to take it easy if you have any outdoor activities planned.
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Extreme heat affects youth sports in Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Iowa'shigh temperatures didn't stop a little league in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday. Southeast Polk Little League cancels games when the heat index is anywhere between 110 and 115 degrees, which was not the case on Tuesday. Parents aren't upset because local little league organizers have...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

Fareway opens new Beaverdale meat market after addressing neighborhood concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new grocery store isopening in Beaverdale Wednesday. Fareway's new meat market will be at the corner of Beaver and Urbandale avenues, but there have been mixed feelings from neighbors about the store. Design plans for the store were originally rejected and Fareway had to...
KCCI.com

Scientists developing shorter corn stalks to resist high winds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bayer Crop Science is developing a new corn hybrid that could be more wind resistant. The hybrid was developed to grow to be about one-third shorter than today's conventional corn. The corn's shorter stalks are designed for improved durability when strong winds strike. “We feel...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa nonprofit reports high demand for utility assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.
IOWA STATE
sdpb.org

Weekend storms drop grapefruit-sized hail on areas of West River

Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
POLITICS

